Two bull moose will be relocated to Teller County after wandering too close to Interstate 25. The two moose wandered into Colorado Springs earlier Friday, prompting officials to remind the public of the dangers they can present.
If you suspect a moose is around, watch for movement in the brush, especially the sudden shaking of a small tree. In the rare event of an attack, run. Put a large object like a rock or tree between you and the moose. And then call @COParksWildlife immediately, or 9-1-1. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/heF8FOBUE5— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2022
"They appear docile but don't be fooled. If a moose approaches, it is not being friendly," Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. "Watch for signs of aggression: ears back, hair on rump raised, licking snout. Then get to safety!"
Moose weigh 800 to 1,200 pounds and stand 6 feet at the shoulder, according to CPW. They can run at speeds up to 35 mph.
In the rare event of an attack, Parks and Wildlife says to run and keep a large object, like a tree or rock, in the moose's way and then call it or 911 immediately.
Due to their proximity to the highway, a CPW spokesman says they made the decision to "get these guys darted." CPW plans to transport the two moose to Teller County, where they say "better moose habitat" exists.