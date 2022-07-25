When the calendar page flips from July to August, I begin to panic.
Summer is slipping away too quickly. One night of camping in Cheyenne Mountain State Park is hardly enough. Yes, the park and trails are lovely if you can get a camping reservation. Friends tell me they are seeing loads of folks backpacking and camping in and around favorite places.
Here are a few things you should consider doing to make this a memorable summer.
The first is a shameless plug. My organization’s Starlight Spectacular is back after a two-year hiatus resulting from COVID. Bit of history: The first Starlight Spectacular started back in 1994 when a group of cyclists decided it would be novel to begin a bike ride at 2 in the morning and finish as the sun was rising.
That first year it started and ended in Memorial Park ... in the rain.
Remarkably the event continued for the next 25 years — starting and ending in Garden of the Gods. My first year with TOSC the ride still started at midnight. I talked my staff into moving it back to 10:30 p.m. to encourage families to ride (and be in bed as the sun was rising).
I loved the event even as it terrified me every year. Sending 1,000+ people out on bicycles to ride 14 or 21 miles on city roads at night on a Saturday certainly wouldn’t win a prize for safest and sanest community fundraiser.
Nevertheless, the event continued to draw people year after year with brightly lit bikes and in costumes. They came for the novelty of the event, the band and, of course, the afte- ride pancakes.
The Starlight is back this year. It will not only start and end in Garden of the Gods but entirely be held in the park due to safety concerns and higher police costs.
And for the first time it will include runners and walkers who will have an earlier start time. We’ll still have festive rest stops along the way and there will be live music and pancakes.
Experiencing the Garden at night by moonlight is exhilarating. Not worrying about car-bike accidents is calming.
What else might you try? If you’ve never spent a night at Barr Camp, the hike up and down on Barr Trail is a great workout. You’ll totally earn that spaghetti dinner and pancake breakfast.
Ever been to the South Slope of Pikes Peak? Gather a few of your friends and take a carload up. The trails are great and the solitude unmatched. Colorado Springs parks accepts reservations Thursday–Saturday through the end of September. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting. $20 per vehicle.
Make this a memorable summer. Perhaps even spectacular.
Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.