As I grow older, my respect for people’s tenacity increases.

I admire Ray Wallander. He used to manage the Starlight Spectacular pancake breakfast. He would organize volunteers, flip pancakes and sizzle bacon for 1,000 cyclists, all at 2 o’clock in the morning.

When he contacted me a couple of years ago about a trail he wanted to complete, his reasoning was sound, his attention to detail impressive and his determination admirable. The trail starts in his Colorado Springs neighborhood near Mesa Open Space on the city’s west side and abruptly ends without connecting to Bristol Elementary School and Bristol Park just a short distance away.

Wallander thought it would be great for kids living in the neighborhood to use the trail to get to school. That connection was part of the original neighborhood plans developed years ago.

It turns out this trail crosses a famous defunct canal that once brought Fountain Creek water to the Old North End. Built in 1871, El Paso Canal provided water for livestock and irrigation, allowing trees to thrive. Originally 6.5 miles long, the canal crossed Monument Creek and later would be extended to irrigate Evergreen Cemetery and fill Prospect Lake.

El Paso Canal is part of the city’s history. Wallander’s trail would give users the chance to see the canal and include a sign describing its historical significance.

Simple? Hardly. But Wallander is tenacious. Through the years, each time he’s encountered a challenge, he’s figured out a way to keep the project moving forward. He found a local Boy Scout willing to make the trail his Eagle Scout project. Several local organizations and nonprofits are pitching in to help. Bristol School supports the project.

Wallander is signing up volunteers to help clear the canal and build the 1,000-foot trail. He’s planning a ribbon cutting for late spring/early summer. Next fall, children will be able to use the trail to walk or ride to Bristol Elementary School.

When you read the history of El Paso Canal, you can’t help but be impressed by the tenacity of those early residents. They wanted gardens and trees that required water. The solution wasn’t easy, but they found a way to do it.

It’s nice to know those qualities survive to this day in people such as Wallander, unwilling to take no for an answer. This little addition to the city’s vast trail system is likely to be called Bristol Trail. But I think “Ray’s Trail” has a nice ring to it.

Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.