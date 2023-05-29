I recently visited my sister who’s been working in Nepal. A public service veteran, now with grown children, she sought jobs that would enable her to share her skills in other parts of the world. While her work is fascinating, I’d rather share some of what I experienced in two short weeks.

Despite its size (a little larger than Arkansas), Nepal boasts several national parks. As in the U.S., there is an entry fee at each park. However, visitors aren’t allowed to walk in and explore on their own. They are required to hire a registered guide, which is a very good thing.

Nepal’s national parks are home to tigers, leopards, rhinos, crocodiles, elephants and other species that could injure or kill. The guides carry long hollow sticks for protection as guns are not allowed. The practice appears to work well. While tigers do occasionally venture outside the park and kill villagers, attacks inside the park are rare.

We spent two amazing days in Bardiya National Park. The first day we hiked about 10 miles on soft dirt trails. Walking between our watchful guides, we heard and saw tigers, rhinos and monkeys. The array of birds present was stunning.

The second day we hired a Jeep in order to reach more prime viewing locations. Park staff have built platforms in key spots to make it easier to observe wildlife. We came upon a small herd of elephants and quickly departed as a Jeep is no match for an elephant.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The two days were magical. I found the variety of deer, trees and even bugs fascinating. The fact that at any moment a tiger or leopard could appear made it more exciting.

Our guide’s family manages a few small cabins near the park’s entrance. It sustains their multi- generational family, and they are immensely proud of the park. By adhering to strict rules, limiting the number of entries and following sustainable practices passed down through generations, the forest is healthy and the region is seeing the number of tigers, leopards and elephants slowly increase. Park rangers in Jeeps and on domestic elephants patrol for poachers.

As with any populous area, litter exists in Nepal, with discarded plastic bottles a large part of the problem. But in Bardiya National Park you rarely see trash. Guides and visitors pack out what they pack in.

While grateful for the relative safety we enjoy while hiking Pike National Forest, it’s wonderful to know there are still wild places left on this Earth where the odds are definitely in the tiger’s and elephant’s favor.

Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.