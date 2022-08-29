If you are feeling blue and need a dose of P.U.J. (pure unadulterated joy), spend some time in a Colorado Springs park and watch children at play.
My new favorite is Panorama Park off Jet Wing Drive. Panorama is the city’s newest park and is nothing short of amazing. The day it opened, you could barely hear the official speakers above the squeals and laughter.
Children were swinging, swaying on hammocks, climbing, jumping from log to log, chilling on the splash pad, trying the pocket skatepark and mountain biking in the beefy bike park. Moms told me they were grateful for the thoughtful sight lines because they could keep an eye on their energetic kids.
The passive bystander will be challenged with what to watch first. It’s a dizzying display of activity running the spectrum in age, race and ability.
Go. Take your kids and/or grandkids. Heck, borrow the neighbors’ kids. Better yet, grab that dusty mountain bike and helmet and give the bike park a whirl.
I have but two concerns: First, will this beautiful park be cherished and cared for or will it be damaged and tagged? That depends on all of us.
Vandalism occurs in many of the city’s parks. Thanks to park staff, friends groups and watchful users, it is usually removed or repaired quickly. If the perpetrators are found, they are dealt with accordingly. Another of my favorite parks, John Venezia Community Park in northern Colorado Springs, dealt with vandalism last year. The delinquents were identified, and the park was restored as a destination for families.
One key issue to consider is how does the city pay for more new parks when other neighborhoods seek a park as amazing as Panorama?
Parks contribute to the physical and mental well-being of families. Parks bring neighborhoods together and create community. Parks increase property values, use water efficiently and contribute to quality of life. So to those neighborhoods I say: Game on!
Davies is the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.