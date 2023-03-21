For people with disabilities or otherwise unable to hike trails, El Paso County officials have a possible solution.

They recently announced reservations starting April 1 for what they call "the ultimate off-road vehicle designed to provide access to adventure, making the inaccessible accessible."

Those are electric-powered Terrain Hoppers, which look like small, one-seat ATVs. The county parks department last year announced acquiring two of them — one to be based at Bear Creek Nature Center and the other at Fountain Creek Nature Center.

Upon reservation, the vehicles will be available for mornings and afternoons in May through October. The Trailability Program invites interested individuals and friends and family for tours through the woods and wetlands outside the nature centers. A volunteer or staff member tags along for the trips covering 1-3 miles.

Starting April 1, reservations can be made at the county website: https://bit.ly/3TnhEy6

More information also available by calling Bear Creek Nature Center at 520-6972 or Fountain Creek Nature Center at 520-6767.