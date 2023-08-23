While officials are convening people in regard to the future of one Colorado Springs open space, the master plan process for another anticipated outdoor destination has been delayed.

A recent meeting to gather thoughts, concerns and ideas for Blodgett Peak Open Space represented the next step in the city parks department's march toward a guiding document for managing the popular parcel on Colorado Springs' north side. The next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Flying W. Ranch, 3330 Chuckwagon Road.

This kind of engagement was also anticipated this summer for Fishers Canyon Open Space, the mountainous swath yet to be publicly realized in the city's southwest foothills. A project lead for the city said a consulting team had yet to be hired to launch the plan.

"It took much longer than anticipated because of summer schedules, vacations and conflicts with review committees and the nature of the competitive process," David Deitemeyer said in an email.

He said he expected fieldwork, including environmental reviews, to soon begin, with public engagement "likely to start at the first of the year."

Officials previously stated an aim to establish access at Fishers Canyon sometime in 2024 — three years after City Council approved the $4.2 million purchase of the 343 acres, through an agreement with the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program and The Conservation Fund.

The access goal was in response to growing calls for the city to fund master plans in line with property acquisitions. Outdoor enthusiasts have commonly waited many years to be allowed on lands the parks department buys.

Upon acquisition in 2021, officials hailed Fishers Canyon as helping to achieve two long-term priorities: preserving the city's mountain backdrop and realizing the Chamberlain Trail, envisioned as a 26-mile tour of the foothills between Blodgett Peak and Cheyenne Mountain. Fishers Canyon borders Cheyenne Mountain State Park to the south, Pike National Forest to the west and the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood to the east.

Potential access through that neighborhood promises to be an early point of discussion in the master plan process.

"We know there's a need for finding the right place for the trailhead to be inside the open space and not pouring out into the neighborhood," Britt Haley, the parks department director, previously told The Gazette.

In the meantime, the city has been focused on fire mitigation in the open space. A project website details a $506,000 job across 89 acres that would "holistically treat the densely populated mixed-conifer landscape" to achieve "a healthy and fire resilient forest for up to 25 years."