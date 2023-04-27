A months-long effort to create a master plan for one of Colorado Springs' signature recreation hubs is set to launch in May.

The city parks department expects to kick off the Blodgett Open Space project with a website near the start of the month: coloradosprings.gov/BlodgettMasterPlan. That will house updates on public meetings planned to run into early next year, starting with one tentatively set from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20 at the preserve in the city's northwest hills.

The website will also include a survey intended to "understand some of the community interest and initial ideas for the property," said David Deitemeyer, senior landscape architect for the parks department.

The master plan is meant to be a 10- to 15-year guide for ecological management and trail development for Blodgett Open Space, which has more than doubled in size the past few years. The first plan from 2003 covered 167 acres. That's now 384 acres after acquisitions south of the first trailhead, including the swath referred to as Pikeview Frontage, the rolling terrain below the quarry.

Planning will not include that wide, steep scar, which the city could consider adopting and transforming into a bike park after reclamation is complete by the owning company, as per an agreement from 2020.

The idea is to "allow the master plan to have a little bit of flexibility right around that boundary," Deitemeyer said, "so that if and when we have an opportunity to discuss Pikeview Quarry ... we can have a planning effort more focused on that property."

Particular focus is expected on the land below. Since acquisition, it has been a point of controversy between the parks department and mountain bikers, who have long enjoyed a non-system trail called Fenceline that officials have tried to close.

Some of those "rogue" builders helped form Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association, which has declared something of a truce with the city. The group has anticipated Blodgett planning along with the more established rider nonprofit in the Springs, Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Officials' stated aim "to build trust and relationships" through the project is "certainly not exclusive to the mountain bike community," Deitemeyer said. "We want to demonstrate that we are here to listen, we want to have honest conversations, and we want an opportunity to create an amenity that everybody is happy for."

Deitemeyer noted the open space's "unique interface" with neighborhoods and Pike National Forest. Hikers have long climbed out of city property and into the national forest en route to the summit of Blodgett Peak — off-trail ventures that have resulted in search and rescue missions and deaths over the years.

"Without a (designated) route, we collectively as the Forest Service and parks department cannot show and demonstrate how to climb the peak," Deitemeyer said.

He said planning could provide a summit trail recommendation for the Forest Service to consider.

Also in the process, a corridor for the long-envisioned Chamberlain Trail could be determined. That's the trail envisioned to span the foothills between Cheyenne Mountain and Blodgett Peak.

Deitemeyer thought about other connections. "How can we connect with Ute Valley Regional park, with Woodmen Valley Open Space, with Rockrimmon Open Space, with Mountain Shadows Open Space?"

After multiple open houses and workshops, Deitemeyer said a draft plan could be presented in October. That would be ahead of votes by the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee and parks board.

A plan could be officially adopted as early as March 2024, Deitemeyer said.