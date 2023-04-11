Nearly a year after off-limits signs were posted at one of Colorado Springs' most popular trails, the closure is expected to be lifted soon.

Pikes Peak District Ranger Carl Bauer said his office recently received studies that were ordered after a massive rock slide on U.S. Forest Service property above Palmer Trail in the city's southwest mountains. Also known as the Section 16 loop and managed by the the city's parks department, officials announced the closure soon after the wreckage over Memorial Day weekend last year.

While waiting for a professional analysis, those officials expressed concern of additional rock fall or washouts at a small, trail-side waterfall, where a foot bridge was destroyed by massive boulders and trees.

Crisis averted, it seems.

Of the analysis, Bauer said: "The take-home for me was basically it was going to be low-risk for the public to be in there."

Still, he said he was awaiting signs to be approved and posted along the trail. The signs "will somehow state that we don't want people loitering in that area," Bauer said. "We don't want people picnicking and spending any great amount of time there."

He said he anticipated a formal reopening in about a month.

The parks department is asking hikers and mountain bikers to stay off the trail in the meantime.

"We feel the same eagerness and desire to have the trail reopened as soon as possible but appreciate the public’s patience while we wait," the department's David Deitemeyer said.

After the opening, land managers said they will work together on designing and building a new foot bridge.