A less-explored side of Pikes Peak is opening after a weather delay.

Land managers around Memorial Day typically open the chain of alpine lakes making up South Slope Recreation Area. Over the past couple of weeks, those managers have waited for snow and ice to melt from the scenic sector above 10,000 feet. Opening day has been announced for Thursday.

The highest reaches at Boehmer Reservoir above 12,000 feet will remain closed until after July 15 for bighorn sheep lambing. In the meantime, hikers, cyclists and anglers with pre-paid permits will have access to McReynolds and Mason reservoirs, both cherished fisheries.

Permits are $20 per vehicle and can be booked at coloradosprings.gov/southslope. The webpage outlines other rules and restrictions for visiting the remote South Slope Recreation Area, which opened to the public in 2014 after decades of negotiations with Colorado Springs Utilities over the tightly-guarded drinking water sources.

The ranger-patrolled gate to the area only opens Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Visitors off the rugged Gold Camp Road outside Victor are advised to be at the gate by 7:30 a.m.; the ranger is said to leave for an hourlong patrol by 8 a.m. Visitors must be gone before 3 p.m., when the gate closes for the day.

The trout-teeming McReynolds Reservoir is in close reach of the parking lot. Explorers venturing beyond are encouraged to monitor their time and to be aware of altitude sickness and quick weather changes.

From the parking lot, Mason Trail climbs to Boehmer Reservoir in an out-and-back trek totaling 9.4 miles. The trail passes Mason Reservoir along the way. Another, flatter option is McReynolds trail, looping around the reservoir in 1.2 miles.

South Slope Recreation Area typically closes for the season near the end of September.