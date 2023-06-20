At the start of this week, Lauren Swanson checked flows of the Blue River near her Summit County home and couldn't contain her excitement.

At the reading of 873 cubic feet per second, she let out a loud "whooo!"

She joined the chorus of other local enthusiasts — rafters and kayakers and the like who don't always get the opportunity on the Blue River.

"It's just a fleeting, awesome trip that we have to grab when we can," Swanson said.

She was speaking for Performance Tours Rafting, which calls itself Breckenridge's first whitewater rafting company going back to the 1980s and has since counted on the much more reliable Arkansas River for business. On a rare occasion, the company has started taking guests out on a short, beloved stretch of the river closest to home.

Swanson, the company's marketing manager, recalled 2019 as "the last really good, quality Blue River season." That season lasted a few weeks, as is the hope now thanks to plentiful snowmelt and rains.

Ultimately, the river running depends on Denver Water. With a full Dillon Reservoir, the agency earlier this month projected releases to provide flows above 500 cfs. That's the elusive mark eyed by some of the Blue River's few commercial operators.

Breckenridge Whitewater Rafting, with other business on the Arkansas and Colorado rivers, counts Blue River as "perfect for families and beginners looking for a shorter trip close by." The company adds: "What's even more impressive is the mixture of heart-pumping rapids and the inspiring mountain landscape provided by this 1/3-day adventure."

The star is the Class III Boulder Creek Rapid, Swanson said. It's tested along the way through a forest under snow-capped peaks of the Gore Range — scenery that contrasts the desert canyons associated with the Arkansas River, Swanson noted.

"It just feels so quintessential Colorado," she said.

She said Performance Tours would continue to offer two, half-day trips a day as long as the river flowed above 500 cfs.

"We'd love to be boating on the Fourth of July," she said.