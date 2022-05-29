The end of May could bring a potential meteor shower visible Monday night into early Tuesday morning, according to NASA.
Earth will pass through the broken debris of comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann (SW3) Monday night, and could result in meteor shower tau Herculids.
According to NASA, it could be "hit or miss." Whether or not viewers will get a meteor show depends on how fast the debris was ejected from the comet when it broke apart in 1995.
Stargazers in North America will get the best view around 11 p.m. (MDT) if skies are clear and dark.