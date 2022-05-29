The end of May could bring a potential meteor shower viewable Memorial Day night leading into Tuesday night.
Earth will pass through the broken debris of comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann (SW3) Monday night and is expected to result in meteor shower tau Herculids.
SW3 was first observed in 1930 and was not seen again until the 1970s. The tau Herculids shower is expected to pass Earth at 10 mile per second, according to astronomers.
Stargazers in North America will get the best view around 1 a.m. EST if skies are clear and dark.