A popular park for running and hiking in Black Forest will close Friday because of poor trail conditions, El Paso County officials announced Thursday evening.

Following severe thunderstorms Wednesday and a historically wet June, Pineries Open Space, northeast of the intersection of Shoup and Vollmer roads, is experiencing "extremely wet and muddy" conditions, the county said in a Twitter post.

"(The Parks and Recreation Department) will continue to monitor the open space and will reopen the property when conditions improve," the county said.

Trailgoers need not go far to enjoy the forest, the post said, and are encouraged to visit the trails in Section 16, northwest of Vollmer and Burgess roads.