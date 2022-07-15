It was a triumphant peanut push for Bob Salem.

Salem, a Colorado Springs resident of 16 years, became the fourth person to push a peanut to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak when he reached the summit early Friday.

Using a spoon fastened to the facemask of a CPAP breathing machine, Salem flicked a peanut up the steep slopes of Barr Trail starting at 9 a.m. last Saturday, a spokesperson for the city of Manitou Springs said. He originally aimed to reach the summit this Sunday, but made it two days early.

Salem said that a mile and a half up the trail, he and his son, who was to help carry supplies up the mountain, gave in to the nearly 100-degree heat. Salem went home and "recouped" last Sunday, then returned to the trail alone, where he said he would hike his 40-pound backpack as far as he could before going back to push the peanut, burden-free.

“I did it at night; it was much cooler and much easier," Salem said. "It was very quiet and very peaceful."

His endeavor to ascend the mountain on all fours caught the attention of other trailgoers, who were "constantly asking me what I was doing," he said. Others had heard of the peanut-pushing feat, often saying it was their "lucky day" to find Salem on the trail.

Salem also said he only slept twice for about five or six hours during the week, pushing through Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

A "little over two dozen" peanuts later, Salem reached the summit of Pikes Peak around sunrise Friday, and held a ceremonial finish at 10 a.m.

Salem said he was "ready to go home" and nap.

After that? "No plans," he said. "Watch some TV, maybe."

The first person to accomplish the feat was Bill Williams, who pushed a peanut up America’s Mountain in 1929 to win a $500 bet. Adjusting for inflation, $500 back then would be equivalent to more than $8,000 today.

Ulysses Baxter replicated the feat in 1963, using a spoon attached to his nose. The peanut he used is on exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center.

The last “peanut pusher” before Salem was Tom Miller, who reportedly made it to the summit in five days.