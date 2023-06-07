The Pikes Peak Highway will celebrate its 75th year of operation under the city of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, according to a release from the city.

On June 7, 1948, Colorado Springs began operating the Pikes Peak Highway under a Special Use Permit agreement with the United States Forest Service. The city implemented a toll for users to cover maintenance and management of the highway, the news release said.

As a way to commemorate the milestone, gifts will be given to every 75th vehicle that enters the gateway of the 19-mile highway. For those who aren't lucky enough to receive a gift, limited 75th anniversary items will be available for purchase at the visitor centers along the highway, according to the news release.

Since 1948, many significant projects and event have taken place along the highway.

One recent notable event was the grand opening of the Summit Visitor Center atop "America's Mountain" in June 2021. According to past Gazette coverage, the new center offers ceiling-to-floor glass windows, a dining area and interactive exhibits.

Pikes Peak also hosts annual events such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which celebrated its 100th running last June, and the Pikes Peak Ascent.

Reservations are now required to drive up to the summit and are $2 per vehicle.