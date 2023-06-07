092920-news-frosty-highway.jpg

A car drives the Pikes Peak Highway to the top of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, as frost cover the trees and summit as seen near Glen Cove. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Pikes Peak Highway will celebrate its 75th year of operation under the city of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, according to a release from the city.

On June 7, 1948, Colorado Springs began operating the Pikes Peak Highway under a Special Use Permit agreement with the United States Forest Service. The city implemented a toll for users to cover maintenance and management of the highway, the news release said. 

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is celebrating the 100th running up American's Mountain on Sunday, June 26. In the weeks leading up to the race, drivers enter the gate and make their way up the mountain at 4 a.m., for practice days that take place before it's open to the public. This year, The Gazette was invited to join Fred Veitch, a former racer and the PPIHC board chairman, for a ride-along to get a glimpse of the race from inside the car. (Video by Parker Seibold/The Gazette)

As a way to commemorate the milestone, gifts will be given to every 75th vehicle that enters the gateway of the 19-mile highway. For those who aren't lucky enough to receive a gift, limited 75th anniversary items will be available for purchase at the visitor centers along the highway, according to the news release. 

Since 1948, many significant projects and event have taken place along the highway. 

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

One recent notable event was the grand opening of the Summit Visitor Center atop "America's Mountain" in June 2021. According to past Gazette coverage, the new center offers ceiling-to-floor glass windows, a dining area and interactive exhibits. 

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is celebrating the 100th running up American's Mountain on Sunday, June 26. In the weeks leading up to the race, drivers enter the gate and make their way up the mountain at 4 a.m., for practice days that take place before it's open to the public. This year, The Gazette was invited to join Fred Veitch, a former racer and the PPIHC board chairman, for a ride-along to get a glimpse of the race from inside the car. (Video by Parker Seibold/The Gazette)

Pikes Peak also hosts annual events such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, which celebrated its 100th running last June, and the Pikes Peak Ascent.

Reservations are now required to drive up to the summit and are $2 per vehicle. 

Tags