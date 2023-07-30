Of all the summertime flavors in Colorado, Palisade peaches take the cake — or cobbler — as one of the most sought-after local crops across the state and beyond.

With thoughts of autumn on the horizon, some people may be left wondering: Where in the peach are my peaches?

Although the fruit may still be missing from the shelves of numerous supermarkets in the area, Zack Quintana of Urban Orchard said the peaches are here, and thanks to the past week's heat, in a big way.

“It was hot last week. There were a couple of days it was 102. So, they (the peaches) like it because it speeds them up a bit and gets things moving, but we can only pick at certain times in the morning. They’re still looking great; we’re just having a lot come off now that are riper than normal,” Quintana said.

Although the cold start to summer set production back a few weeks, July’s heat wave has put the farm’s peaches back on track to harvest through September.

“I have one variety (of peach) that’s going longer than it normally would, but that’s really the only difference I’m seeing right now compared to years past,” Quintana said.

“But as far as numbers go, we’re looking to be on track.”

According to Quintana, most peach farmers across the Western Slope have seen their peach crops bouncing back as well, with the fruit readily available at local farmers' markets, adding the Palisade peaches will most likely grace the shelves of grocery stores in the next two or three weeks.

“Normally in July, there’s not a lot of growers that have that many early peaches, so we prioritize that initial harvest toward farmers' markets and fundraisers since grocery stores have such big purchase orders we can’t really fill those until August,” Quintana said.

"It’s better in my opinion to get down to the farmers' market anyway, because we pack and pick a bit differently,” Quintana added.

“We leave them on the trees a little bit longer and don’t pack them as green as we do for the grocery stores, since they have to hold them a little longer.

“You’re going to have phenomenal peaches at the grocery store eventually, but the peaches will be even better at the farmers market.”

With most of the farm’s peach variety set to ripen through August, Quintana said he’s confident of an ample and abundant peach season ahead.

"It’s looking busy. It’s still a bit too early to tell when it's going to end. The plan is to go through September,” Quintana said.

“There’s plenty of peaches coming — at least another two months in the season.”