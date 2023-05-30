Colorado Springs Fire Department crews rescued one person from a 50-foot embankment in northwest Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
The department tweeted at 1:02 p.m. that units were on the scene of an embankment behind 2760 Fieldstone Road with one person stuck. The person’s injuries, if any, are unknown at this time, according to the department.
#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD Units on scene of a low angle rescue, approximate 50’ embankment. Behind 2760 Fieldstone Rd. E18, E5 and T9 are working on the rescue. Unknown injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/zErf8rZXap— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 30, 2023
Captain J.J. Halsey with CSFD didn't know how or why the individual got stuck.
Halsey said as of 1:30 p.m., the person had been rescued from the embankment safely, and was transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Victim has been brought to a safe location and has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. All CSFD Units are clearing the scene.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 30, 2023
This article will be updated after more information is made available.
