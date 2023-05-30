Colorado Springs Fire Department crews rescued one person from a 50-foot embankment in northwest Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The department tweeted at 1:02 p.m. that units were on the scene of an embankment behind 2760 Fieldstone Road with one person stuck. The person’s injuries, if any, are unknown at this time, according to the department.

Captain J.J. Halsey with CSFD didn't know how or why the individual got stuck.

Halsey said as of 1:30 p.m., the person had been rescued from the embankment safely, and was transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

This article will be updated after more information is made available.