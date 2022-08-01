Map of new Daniels Pass trail system in North Cheyenne Canon Park. Photo courtesy city of Colorado Springs

Details

The Daniels Pass trailhead is marked as pull-off 21 along the road in North Cheyenne Canon Park. More parking is available at Bruin Inn picnic area.

From the main trailhead, Daniels Pass rises about 2 miles to the junction with Sweetwater Canyon trails. See the map at https://bit.ly/3vfspYo