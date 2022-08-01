The first surprise was parking.
Along the narrow road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, past the Mount Cutler/Muscoco trailhead that was full this early morning, we found plenty of space at the new Daniels Pass trailhead.
The trail wasn’t without people — we came by several — but the next surprise was finding close to the same number on foot and wheels. We had expected mostly mountain bikers. After all, Daniels Pass and the adjoining Sweetwater Canyon loops were built with that group in mind, built by mountain bike specialists.
But the new trails in one of Colorado Springs’ top outdoor destinations were also built for others. That was the stated aim of the project years in the making. Previously ridden by downhill thrill-seekers almost exclusively, Daniels Pass was reconfigured in an attempt to appeal to runners and casual hikers as well.
From what we heard on this visit, mission accomplished.
“It’s a fabulous addition,” said Susie Milani, a longtime hiker in North Cheyenne Cañon.
Hers was one glowing review we heard amid the summer debut of the trail system. Spanning close to 7 miles, it’s the biggest addition to the park in recent memory, pushing the boundaries for exploration to the west.
“I love it,” said another regular hiker, Dan Sanchez. “It’s as good as any trail here.”
It includes a short, craggy, hiker-only spur to the summit of Mount Muscoco, offering an alternate route to the highest point across all city parks.
That was a stop for Milani this morning. “It’s a much better way to do Muscoco,” she said.
It’s one option from the top of Daniels Pass, which switchbacks up about 2 miles from the trailhead. Mountain bikers popularly approach instead from Gold Camp Road during longer, cross-country tours that now include figure-eight laps in Sweetwater Canyon. Those are had to the side of the ridge opposite Daniels Pass.
Here at the crest, we found a pair of mountain bikers. Before their swooping descent of Daniels Pass, over rollers and banked turns, through trees and rock gardens, they were sharing beta at a posted map. Some inquisitive hikers were acquainting themselves with the trails.
“Have fun, ladies,” one of the riders, Doug Hugill, said as the group continued toward 3-plus miles of options in the forested Sweetwater Canyon.
Hugill called the system “a gem” and saw it as much-needed. He saw it taking pressure off trails here in North Cheyenne Cañon and elsewhere, at popular riding hubs such as Palmer and Ute Valley parks.
“With this many people in town now, they had to open up new stuff,” Hugill said. “Plus, the scenery is unbelievable.”
His companion, Dave Meyer, agreed. He sounded excited for the trails forming a new stage of the Pikes Peak Apex, the four-day race returning for a third year in September.
Nonetheless, “old-school” riders might miss the steep, gnarly nature of the former Daniels Pass, Meyer recognized. Count him among those missing rock obstacles that were forfeited in the reroute.
Hard feelings reach across to Sweetwater Canyon. The 200 acres were central to the city’s swap with The Broadmoor in 2016 that saw the privatization of the meadow called Strawberry Fields.
“While it probably can be done faster by a young guy on a bicycle, Sweetwater Canyon is pretty much a full-day outing for most of the rest of us,” said Kent Obee, a longtime parks advocate. “It certainly is not a substitute for the easy access of Strawberry.”
Cory Sutela, executive director of mountain biking group Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, has sympathized with those feelings.
“But if you take a step back, I mean, 61/2 miles of new trails, it’s a huge addition,” he said in a previous interview. “I really hope some of those opponents can say, ‘Well, at least there was some good that came from it.’”
And while some riders long for more rocks and roots, runners might be glad to find the trail system as it is. One is Sara Striegel.
“It’s very runnable,” she said. “It’s not crazy, but it’s still challenging enough. You get the ups and downs without having to power hike.”
Striegel was running Sweetwater Canyon while racking up about 20 miles, linking up the trails with others in the park. Along with Mount Muscoco and Gold Camp Road, the system ties into Columbine Trail, which tours the length of the canyon. Another spur leads to Helen Hunt Falls.
This speaks to one purpose of the new system — “a game-changer in adding some significant loops and connections,” said David Deitemeyer, who oversaw the project with the city parks department.
Another purpose was to provide a “wilderness experience,” he said. Sweetwater Canyon “is kind of unlike anywhere else in our parks system. You just feel so removed from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”
That’s how Milani felt on her hike. She wasn’t sure how far she would go this day, but the possibilities seemed endless.
“I want to explore more,” she said.