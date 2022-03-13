Opening day is set for a long-awaited open space south of Colorado Springs.

Kane Ranch Open Space will debut to hikers, cyclists and equestrians March 23, El Paso County officials announced. A "lollipop" out-and-back loop trail travels about 3½ miles through the 495-acre swath of prairie near Fountain, with wide-open views of Pikes Peak and Rampart Range and, on clear days, the Spanish Peaks and Sangre de Cristo mountains to the south.

The doubletrack trail is called Lariat Loop — hinting at the land's ranching heritage and also the recreation group expected to be most pleased by the preserve.

“Primarily the focus at Kane Ranch Open Space is for horseback riding,” Ross Williams, county park planner, said in a previous interview.

He expected it to be "a unique experience" also for visitors on foot and bike familiar with more wooded El Paso County preserves, such as Fox Run, Black Forest and Bear Creek regional parks.

"Kane Ranch offers this whole world of peaceful feeling," Williams said. "I've been out there in January all by myself, and there was not a sound. Not one sound."

The open space has been anticipated for years.

Planning for the site finished in 2018 — 15 years after the land was gifted to the county by the late rancher Alexander Kane. Opening expectations have been delayed, including last year, when officials saw the need to install a high-tech gate. That was amid tallying the cost of addressing vandalism at county parks in 2021: $62,837, with staff time built into that.

The gate was "not cheap, but neither was all the vandalism," Todd Marts, executive director of El Paso County Community Services, said in a previous interview. "So if we can prevent people going in there after-hours, that would probably be helpful."

The trend raises a question for the county, which has been expanding its open space portfolio in recent years despite general fund support hovering below pre-recession levels. Near Black Forest, Pineries Open Space in 2020 added about 1,000 acres to the county's 8,000-plus park acres. Two full-time security officers are assigned to all of that, from south to Fountain, north to Monument and east to Calhan.

"We hear it: If you can't take care of it, why buy it?" Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies previously told The Gazette. "But I think that's the wrong question. We're a growing population. ... It's a responsibility to our residents and our kids. We gotta buy it, but we gotta find a way to secure it, too."

Kane Ranch Open Space is located at 12791 Squirrel Creek Road, 4 miles east of Fountain at the intersection with Link Road. The site will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. through March, then 5 a.m.-9 p.m. April through October.