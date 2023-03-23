Colorado Springs has a new mountain biking advocacy group.

That's Colorado Springs Mountain Bike Association, or COSMBA, which launched with a website this month. The association calls itself the city's "newest trail building and conservation initiative," with an aim to "improve trails, conserve landscapes and build community through volunteer trail work days, group rides and community events."

In the absence of pending nonprofit status, Trails and Open Space Coalition has offered to be the fiscal sponsor of COSMBA, which is soliciting donations and members.

Membership involvement "is one thing that is going to set us apart," said the organization's executive director, Keith Thompson. He explained the intent to certify trail builders in an overall goal to model Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association. That group is regarded as the sporting world's oldest of its kind, dating to 1983.

"We want members to have a close connection to the board and the decisions that are made," Thompson said. "We want to make sure our members feel not only that they're helping to build trails, but that they're helping to steer the organization as well."

COSMBA was born from a recent collaboration with volunteer hands and city parks department staff to build what became known as Black Sheep Trail. Spanning the south face of Pulpit Rock, the bike-only, downhill-only trail joined a short list of trails with that designation in the city parks system.

The effort included volunteers who shared frustration over singletrack developments in recent years. They have accused city officials for "sanitizing" trails and closing others deemed environmentally degrading. The Black Sheep crew included some who had taken matters into their own hands, carving desired "rogue trails" on public lands.

In a statement, Cory Sutela of the Springs' 32-year-old mountain biking group, Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, said his organization took issue with those characters and the arrangement at Pulpit Rock. He said Medicine Wheel "supports the existence" of the trail but noted "that an opportunity to maximize the trail experience in this small space was missed, in favor of rapid construction."

The comments hinted at early discord with COSMBA. Emphasizing a long history of trail development and coordination with various land managers, "MedWheel suggests that it benefits the mountain biking community to have a coordinated voice when negotiating during public land use discussions," Sutela said.

Still, he said his board "is excited to hear about new enthusiasm for trail work in the region."

COSMBA "is just simply providing an alternative voice and another choice for people in terms of their involvement," Thompson said.

He said he saw the need as a lifelong rider in the Springs and as director of civic engagement for the Council of Neighbors and Organizations. In the role, "I teach (residents) how to develop relationships with elected officials that moves advocacy in the direction they want it to go," Thompson.

Amid recent years of controversy, "I saw this growing gap between riders and land managers," he said. "I knew I could kind of overcome some of those barriers and apply what I do on a regular basis to my hobby."

At a contentious time between some enthusiasts and the city, the volunteer building Thompson helped rally at Pulpit Rock "help(ed) to establish some trust between both parties," David Deitemeyer with city parks previously told The Gazette. He expressed hope to "have real good dialogue and respectful conversation and build that positive momentum moving forward."