Open space in northern Colorado is growing in a big way.

That's after the recent acquisition of 975 acres that have been referred to as the Shurview property. North of U.S. 34 and bisected by Colorado 257, project leaders have called it "one of the last large parcels suited for open space in western Greeley."

Amid rapid development around Weld County, multiple funding agencies rallied to make the $8.5 million purchase possible. This effectively doubled the city of Greeley's public open space, according to a recent news release, which described the property as a future "hub" for hikers and mountain bikers.

Local officials for decades have eyed the swath of upland prairie cut by the Cache La Poudre River and high, rugged bluffs that afford sweeping views of the mountains far west. The land has also been noted for its colorful range of wildlife, including bald eagles, otters and mule and white-tailed deer.

To pay back the total cost covered by Trust for Public Land, the city of Greeley has committed $3 million from its own coffers, along with grants from Great Outdoors Colorado and the state's Land and Water Conservation Fund.

In the release, Trust for Public Land's Wade Shelton said the agency "look[ed] forward to continuing to work with our partners in Greeley to ensure that the Shurview property becomes the publicly-owned recreation destination that it can and should be."

Conceptual maps have revealed 17 miles of trails. The majority of those are envisioned as singletrack, with some downhill-only mountain biking sections. A paved portion is envisioned to connect with the regional, 40-mile Poudre River Trail.

Leaders are expected to convene locals for a "community visioning process" this summer, launching what figures to be a years-long effort to build out trails.