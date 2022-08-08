East of the little town of San Luis in southern Colorado, the sage fields suddenly give way to a steep, creek-fed canyon topped by beaver ponds and meadows near 10,000 feet, overlooking the Sangre de Cristo peaks.
It’s been a place locally known as Rito Seco. Over the years, some have wandered through willows to fish and hoofed the hillsides to hunt.
As a teenager in 1972, Shirley Romero Otero remembers being in those wilds as part of a small effort to build a trail.
“Those were the very, very beginnings of those trails,” she said.
Now, they’ve been fully realized.
Last month, Romero Otero was among advocates and officials at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new and improved Rito Seco Park. The 8 miles for hiking and biking include paths on either side of the canyon that converge at those high meadows, with technical lines in between for explorers on wheels.
Mountain bikers are indeed excited about the new terrain, said Mick Daniel, director of San Luis Valley Great Outdoors, which led fundraising and oversaw construction. While singletrack momentum has centered around Del Norte to the west, perhaps Rito Seco signals the revolution extending to the other end of the valley.
But more so, Daniel’s hope is that Rito Seco appeals to residents of San Luis, the historic seat of Costilla County.
“To just have a place where kids and dogs and parents can all go for a walk, and it’s cooler and there’s a creek to play in, that’s just incredibly special,” Daniel said. “Every community needs that.”
Born and raised in San Luis, Romero Otero calls the trails the closest professionally built trails her town has ever had. However modest the park’s size, that ribbon cutting symbolized something grander for her community, she said.
The lifelong teacher and activist leads an organization called Move Mountains Project, dedicated to the youth of Costilla County, where the poverty rate is almost twice that of the state. Romero Otero has seen too many struggle with addiction and health disorders. She’s seen the outdoors as a way to help. Accessibility has been the problem.
Previously, Romero Otero would take kids to Crested Butte, “where the rich go,” she said. Now, “it’s like, ‘Wow, we have a little piece of that in our backyard.’”
It was a long time coming, she said. “It took too long, way too long. ... And my reasoning for that is we are a rural, brown community, and anything that has to do with communities of color, things just take forever. It’s part of the lack of responsibility to care for such communities.”
The Rito Seco trails started taking shape in 2018, around the time San Luis Valley Great Outdoors gained nonprofit status. The group went about cobbling funds from several agencies, including Great Outdoors Colorado and, Daniel said, “leftover” funds at the end of a Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant cycle. This was in latching on to a vision laid out several years before.
Rito Seco was highlighted in a 2012 master plan for creating outdoor attractions in Costilla County. The county administrator, Ben Doon, was the point person on that plan. It was drawn to economically boost towns like San Luis, Colorado’s oldest town, where “half the buildings are probably vacant these days,” Doon said.
Just as there’s been a struggle for money and manpower, there’s been a struggle for open space. Doon marks the county as 99% privately owned, the result of a historic decision to subdivide the land. Buyers have been drawn to low costs and Colorado’s most historic water rights.
“We have 4,000 residents and about 40,000 subdivided lots, and the majority don’t have access to power, certainly no water and sewer,” Doon said. “Some of them move in with kids, and they’re really on the poverty line. So it strains our social services, strains our zoning and public health. It definitely strains the county.”
Romero Otero has been among residents who have long called for change. She identifies as a descendent of Indigenous and Spanish settlers.
“I remember the elders telling (officials), ‘What you’re doing is going to come back to haunt us, this is bad for us,’” Romero Otero said. “The elders were right.”
Recently, she’s seen the elderly enjoying Rito Seco Park, the sliver of land conserved long ago. She’s seen kids’ moods lighten, their excitement grow amid the pines and aspens.
“I feel like this is a really cool experiment of sorts,” Daniel said. “We saw what happened with Del Norte and those downtown businesses. ... It’s funny, the things a trail can begin to move in a community.”
Maybe it’s the start of something, Romero Otero said.
“If Rito Seco was done, that can give people hope that other projects can be done,” she said.