A new mountain bike trail in Colorado Springs has riders excited about an experience they see vanishing around city parks — and excited about what it might mean for future projects.

Under the supervision of city staff, volunteer hands have built a bike-only, downhill-only trail off the south face of Pulpit Rock as part of a broader, ongoing system approved years ago in the Austin Bluffs Open Space master plan.

While relatively small in scope — dropping about 200 feet over a quarter-mile — the trail is significant for its designation. It joins a short list of singletrack reserved for one-direction bikes in the city parks system; the Chutes became the first in 2019.

And, some of those volunteers say, the trail is significant for how it was born.

“It’s really blowing up into this thing outside of just Pulpit,” said Gabe Alvarado, who helped rally more than 50 people for construction that required a collective 300-plus hours, according to the city.

The trail has been called Black Sheep. That’s a reference to its double-black diamond quality and the area’s herding history. It’s also a nod to “rogue” diggers — riders who have taken trail construction into their own hands against city rules.

Alvarado has been among critics of the parks department’s approach to mountain bike trails in his native city. Tensions have boiled for the way some have been built by machine and others widened or closed.

“The general consensus I hear is that things are getting neutered, and a lot of trails are getting ripped out and bulldozed,” Alvarado said.

Land managers have stated their aim is to reduce erosion while providing cost-effective trails that appeal to a base beyond technical, challenge-craving riders. Without providing those opportunities, however, advocates have argued riders will continue creating them.

“We can’t just have (mountain bike, downhill-only trails), but we need to have some of those,” said Cory Sutela with Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.

Enter Black Sheep Trail, which this spring is expected to be “refined” and joined by alternate lines. That’s according to David Deitemeyer, city parks’ senior landscape architect.

The volunteer build “helps to establish some trust between both parties,” said Deitemeyer, adding that he hoped to “have real good dialogue and respectful conversation and build that positive momentum moving forward.”

That’s also the hope of Keith Thompson, who helped lead the effort at Pulpit Rock. He and Alvarado say they are looking to formalize a group focused on such efforts at other parks and open spaces.

The interest has personal and vocational ties for Thompson; he’s a mountain biker and neighborhood empowerment officer for the Council of Neighbors and Organizations. The job is “to help residents get engaged on city issues,” Thompson said.

“Residents get frustrated when they feel like progress isn’t being made, but a lot of times the disconnect is a willingness to partner positively,” he said. “So, yeah, I sensed in the mountain biking community a lot of frustration. That’s why I felt like making (Black Sheep Trail) a community effort to potentially help turn the tide on those feelings.”

Medicine Wheel has long coordinated with the city on similar builds. How the cause Thompson has in mind fits with Medicine Wheel’s “is something that will be determined over time,” he said. “Our hope is to really just continue to keep riders on fire for trails and expand access and give people more options. If we can do that together, that’s great.”

Sutela applauded Black Sheep Trail while emphasizing construction is “one step in the typically long process to create new trail.” That, he said, starts with the city’s master plan meetings for parks.

Alvarado has watched those plans take shape. “But it almost seems like there hasn’t been consistency in what was being asked for and what was being delivered,” he said.

Thompson said he has observed “showing up to meetings and acting adversarial” as a failing approach. “If riders want to see results go in their direction, it starts with cooperation, trust-building and sweat equity,” he said. “But we need the same commitment of trust-building from the city.”

Upcoming talks on a revised Blodgett Open Space master plan present another opportunity, Sutela said. The 150-plus acres added to the open space in 2020, referred to as Pikeview Frontage, have been a point of controversy.

“If we can expand the community of people engaged or involved in this process, that’s a major step forward for mountain biking,” Sutela said.