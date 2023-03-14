The wait is almost over for a return to a beloved mountain bike playground in Colorado.

Steamboat Resort has pledged to fully open its lift-served, downhill park this summer for the first time since 2018. That's news to the delight of local riders, who have waited while Steamboat Bike Park has been closed or mostly closed for unrelated construction.

"We know that we have a very passionate biking community here in Steamboat," said resort spokesperson Maren Franciosi. "We know the downhill park has been a missing piece that we're really happy to bring back."

It's news, too, that might excite riders beyond Steamboat — riders perhaps unaware of the 50-plus miles of trail spanning this side of ski country. Steamboat Bike Park doesn't quite match the extreme, gravity-fed thrills at Winter Park's renowned Trestle Bike Park, Franciosi said.

"They have a lot more expert stuff than we do," she said. "But I think we offer a great experience for people looking to get started and learn about downhill mountain biking."

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Steamboat's expert stuff is reached atop the Christie Peak Express and the gondola, which have been unavailable the past four summers.

The bike park was closed in 2019 while the gondola was replaced. The next year, the pandemic halted all operations. More closures accompanied the summers of '21 and '22 for construction planned under the resort's multi-year, $200 million capital project called Full Steam Ahead.

Steamboat Bike Park launched in 2011, with the following years seeing steady expansion. Franciosi said maintenance has been accomplished during the closures. "We're definitely excited to debut some of the work that's been done," she said.

Details on the re-opening dates and pricing are expected later this spring.