The Pikes Peak region's leading mountain bike group is anticipating a new trail that aims to provide a unique riding experience by the northern foothills.

The trail has been designed, corridor cleared and dirt moved south of Monument at the western end of Baptist Road, at the under-construction development known as Forest Lakes #7. While Classic Homes builds up the subdivision, Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates identified a portion of unplanned land seen as ideal for a mile of swooping singletrack, said the organization's executive director, Cory Sutela.

The development process through El Paso County resulted in a neighborhood path connecting to the the New Santa Fe Regional Trail.

The path "basically dead-ended at the edge of this property, and the available land was just really compelling," Sutela said. "So we went to the builder and said, 'Hey, we think this trail would be a real value to the community and provide a great connection to that beautiful land. Would you be OK if we build and maintain it?'"

Sutela said the plan is for volunteer trail building by hand and machine to wrap up in the spring.

The trail will offer "an opportunity that doesn't really exist in that area," Sutela said — "something new for the people that will be living (in the neighborhood) and for people visiting."

He described it as a "blue level flow trail" formed by berms, jumps, rocks and alternate lines, picking up about 200 feet to views of Bristlecone Lake. The trail will be open to people on foot as well.

Sutela said the future hope is to coordinate with the U.S. Forest Service on potentially connecting to the nearby Mount Herman trail system.