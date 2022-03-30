Garden of the Gods visitors will have the opportunity enjoy the park free of automobiles at the end of April, Colorado Springs officials announced Wednesday.
The city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will host a motorless morning in the park Saturday, April 30 from 5 a.m. to noon. During that time, city officials will ban motor vehicle access. The city is also putting on five early-bird hikes, also motorless events, 5-8 a.m. on May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.
City officials said the first motorless morning was held in April 2018 and the first early-bird hikes in 2020.
For the motorless morning, all park rules and regulations apply, including speed limits. Skateboards and longboards will be allowed on park roads. Visitors can park at the Visitors and Nature Center across 30th Street; at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post via Beckers Lane; or at the overflow parking lot of Rock Ledge Ranch. Officials warn that the overflow lot will fill up quickly due to construction closures on 30th Street .