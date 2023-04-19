A quiet tradition is returning Saturday to Garden of the Gods.

The park will be free of fumes and engines during another installment of Motorless Morning, which city officials launched in 2018. From 5 a.m.-noon, gates will be down at the park's entry roads during the rare time reserved for people on foot, bike, skates and boards.

People can park at the visitor center, trading post and large lot along 30th Street and Gateway Road. People with disabilities can park at designated spots at the visitor center, where they can request a shuttle ride into the Central Garden.

A city news released advised people should "prepare for congestion when entering and exiting the park." That's while construction continues on the south side of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and the Gateway Road entrance. 30th Street is open on the north end, from Garden of the Gods Road.

Other opportunities for silence and solitude in Garden of the Gods are through the Early Bird Hikes and Bikes series. Gates are scheduled to be down from 5-8 a.m. for these Wednesdays: May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27. Skateboards are not allowed those mornings.