People long awaiting a nature center in northern El Paso County can view concepts and offer input at an upcoming open house.

The county and contractor on the project, TDG Architecture, will host the meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. May 17 at Antelope Trails Elementary School, 15280 Jessie Drive, Colorado Springs. It'll be the latest development in a years-long effort to see Fox Run Nature Center come to fruition in Black Forest.

The nature center goes back to a 2013 county master plan that envisioned a hub of education, recreation and events between the ponderosa pines of Fox Run Regional Park. A feasibility study was complete in 2019. Since then, officials have coordinated with designers and engineers while seeing the cost of services and materials rise.

“Everything we’re doing is just coming in at a lot more than we’d anticipated or even professional estimates that we’ve been getting,” Todd Marts, the county parks boss, told The Gazette last year, when the nature center was projected to cost about $3.5 million.

A link to donate and more information is available at a project website.

The website outlines some proposed details, including "a versatile media room" that "will be available to the public for gatherings of all kinds, from lectures and meetings to parties." Interpretive trails could mingle with the existing network at Fox Run Regional Park.

The idea is a facility matching the county's two other nature centers along Bear Creek in southwest Colorado Springs and along Fountain Creek in Fountain — "this time focusing on the Black Forest and its ponderosa forests," the project website reads.

The site lists a goal to have design and construction documents finalized by the end of this year.