A famous race in Manitou Springs annually comes along with the closure of another famous fitness challenge.

The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon will run Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, and the Manitou Incline will close that Saturday and Sunday. That's to "ensure the safety of race participants running up/down Barr Trail and hikers alike," according to a race director letter posted to the Incline's Facebook page.

The letter said reservations for the Incline would be closed those two days and advised interested hikers to book a date before or after.

People hiking up the Incline popularly return down Barr Trail. The Pikes Peak summiting path will be busy with Ascent runners heading up the trail Saturday, and with Marathon runners dashing up and back down Sunday.

For a nearby alternative to the Incline — while understanding Manitou will be busy on the weekend — consider Ute Trail. It starts to the right of the Incline steps, weaving up and over the hills and then heading west toward Cascade.

The Intemann trailhead is also found in the corridor, by Iron Spring. It's a scenic stretch above Manitou, making connections with Red Mountain and Iron Mountain.