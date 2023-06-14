A long trail many years in the making through Colorado's mountains is closer to realization.

Officials recently cut the ribbon on the latest completed stretch of Eagle Valley Trail: a 1.7-mile section from Gypsum to Dotsero, connecting west with preexisting pavement through Glenwood Canyon.

The segment leaves 10.3 miles left in the planned 63-mile path, which would allow cyclists to ride from Vail Pass through Glenwood Canyon without using Interstate 70. Even more ambitious types have seen Eagle Valley Trail as unlocking a greater venture: about 140 miles from Breckenridge to Aspen incorporating other bike paths off highways.

In a previous Gazette interview, Eagle County Trails program manager Kevin Sharkey saw Eagle Valley Trail as a destination appealing to cyclists beyond local commuters and enthusiasts. He traced the effort to 1996, when the county established a sales tax initiative to help fund the trail and other projects.

Along with millions of dollars from the county and local governments, millions more have come from state and federal coffers and private donors.

"We saved the most difficult and most expensive segments for last," Sharkey said. "Here we are in the middle part of the county, and it's gonna be expensive because it's narrow, and it's gonna take a lot of retaining walls and several bridges."

Work is underway on a 1 1/2-mile segment from EagleVail to Dowd Junction, projected to cost $7.9 million. A slightly shorter segment is needed between Dowd Junction and Minturn.

And then there's the longest, most expensive segment: 7 ½ miles from Edwards through Wolcott, a job estimated at $26 million.