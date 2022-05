A 21-year-old woman from Illinois died Thursday after falling into the water in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials said the woman fell into Adams Falls, which is on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park.

The Grand County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name after her family has been notified.

Park officials reminded visitors that they should not get too close to streams, rivers and waterfalls because rocks are often slippery.