The effort to build a new trail to the top of Pikes Peak is entering a fifth summer — what figures to be "a big year," according to the project leader.

Rocky Mountain Field Institute's Carl Woody has overseen progress on a rerouted Devils Playground Trail hampered by pandemic-related complications since 2020. While often short-handed and slowed by health and safety precautions, the focus the past few years has been on building retaining walls and timber checks aimed at resisting erosion — what has been the long-viewed problem for the existing trail up the backside of the 14,115-foot mountain.

But now construction has reached a point "where we can really just focus on that full bench tread and cranking out linear feet," Woody said.

He said the goal over the next few months is 3,500 linear feet, or more than a half-mile of trail.

About half of the trail's planned 4 miles have been built, short of the goal set when ground broke in 2019. The goal then was for a mile to be built each year.

"With all the different partners involved and all the different complexities of a project this size, it's hard to make really accurate estimations," Woody said. "Back when the concept for this project was being put together, I think it was always hard to look into the future and predict exactly what was gonna happen."

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Rather than below at the Crags Campground, builders this summer will camp about 2 miles up from the trailhead. Without the daily hike up to the construction site, "I think we'll see some increased efficiencies," Woody said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife's state trails grants have been considered "critical" to the project the past few years. Rocky Mountain Field Institute was unsuccessful in securing renewed funds from the latest grant cycle. While Woody said the institute would apply again, he said federal money from the Great American Outdoors Act was making work possible in the meantime.

Work this summer is slated to launch Wednesday, June 14, with a scheduled pack-in. Rocky Mountain Field Institute has invited volunteers to help carry heavy gear and equipment up to the project site — hand tools, tents, kitchen and bathroom supplies and everything else trail builders will need to live and work for eight-day hitches.

Other volunteer days have been scheduled for July 1, 16 and 29 as well as Aug. 12. Volunteers are also invited for the pack-out set for Aug. 30.

To sign up, go to rmfi.org/calendar