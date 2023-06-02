A historic tourist stop in Colorado is about to debut with a new look and feel.

Above 11,300 feet along Monarch Pass, the old snack and gift shop beside the scenic tramway has been redubbed Monarch Mountain at the Crest — a nod to the neighbor ski area that acquired the property last year. Monarch Mountain ownership has announced a grand opening set for Saturday, June 10.

The all-day celebration will include reduced fare for the tram, which in the 1960s started taking passengers to thrilling views of several mountain ranges. While new operators last year got busy on tram maintenance, they also began transforming the building's 10,000-square-foot-space.

The interior is part visitor center for Chaffee and Gunnison counties on either side of the pass, part restaurant and part sports shop.

The restaurant is called Freshies, specializing in burgers, fries, milkshakes and smoothies. The sports shop is called Elation, a hiker- and mountain biker-oriented counterpart to Monarch Mountain's ski and snowboard shop down the road.

The ski area bought the property ahead of last winter with additional parking in mind. Ownership saw potential beyond that, said Monarch spokesman Dan Bender.

"It gives us a summer operation," he said. "People have always asked me, 'Are you gonna do mountain biking?' And it's like, Why would you compete with the premier mountain bike trail in Colorado that's 2 miles away from you?"

That's the Monarch Crest Trail, in the vicinity of Monarch Mountain at the Crest. The property has also been a popular stop for thru-hikers on the Colorado and Continental Divide trails.

Bender said new ownership is embracing the reputation of waystation, positioning the building as a rest point and resupply center accepting mailed packages. The goal is also to have what hikers and bikers need in the shop, everything from gear to snacks.

The June 10 grand opening is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Along with half-price tram rides, guests can take advantage of 20% off retail and taste shakes and smoothies.

Monarch Mountain at the Crest is expected to operate from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through September. Regular price for tram tickets will be $15 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and younger.