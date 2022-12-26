For being one of Colorado Springs' most recognizable and seemingly most accessible promontories right off Interstate 25, Pulpit Rock hasn't exactly been one of the most straight-forward hikes.
For years people have picked from a series of unmarked trails, as if the hillside was scratched by a massive claw. They've made their way to the white, throne-like base and picked rocks to step over. For land managers, safety has been a concern, along with erosion from the blazed paths.
That's until now.
A professionally designed and constructed trail recently opened to the top of Pulpit Rock. It marked one of the more anticipated developments in the larger plan for Austin Bluffs Open Space, the property surrounding the rock. Other, mountain bike-specific trails have been built as well, and more are on the way.
A better parking situation off Nevada Avenue is also in the works. For now, a map has been posted at the small, dirt lot reached off Nevada.
Follow the wide path past that map to the trail veering right up the meadow; we spotted a temporary sign for the summit trail posted by a buck-and-rail fence. We found more of these signs spotting the way.
The trail switchbacks up and around the north face of Pulpit Rock, quickly reaching views of Pikes Peak and the range from Cheyenne Mountain out to Mount Herman.
At about the half-mile mark, a bike-optimized trail drops to the left. The summit trail continues right, up through the woods toward the lesser-viewed backside of Pulpit Rock. No rocks to negotiate now; the trail seamlessly stretches to the rock and the breathtaking panorama.
Trip log: 2 miles (out and back), 345 feet elevation gain
Difficulty: Easy-moderate
Getting there: Off I-25, take exit 148 for North Nevada Avenue, toward University Village Shopping Center. At the light by the UCHealth facility, turn left (see brown signs for Pulpit Rock). Follow to dirt parking lot on the right.
FYI: Non-motorized, multi-use trail. Icy in winter; wear traction. Dogs on leash. Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE