For people new to Palmer Park, we used to have a saying: "You might feel lost, but you're probably not lost." By that, we implied both the trail maze and the park's location near the heart of Colorado Springs. If you're near the heart of the city, can you truly get lost?

Anyway, it's a little harder to lose your way nowadays at Palmer Park. Sturdy signs have sprouted up around the trail network.

If you start Yucca Trail from where we did at last visit and continue on this short proposed loop, you'll especially struggle getting lost. You will, however, be granted some intimate moments with nature that getting lost affords.

We started from a high point, Yucca Flats parking lot. We trekked from the west side of the lot, past the first sign for Yucca Trail in the direction of a stately Pikes Peak. You're spoiled with more views from this initial meadow: the Spanish Peaks far south, Garden of the Gods and the foothills rolling north to Mount Herman.

At the first spacious junction, Yucca Trail continues right, back toward Mesa Trail. That's the flat, wide path Yucca closely parallels. This is a more rugged tour of scenery on singletrack that explores oak, pine and some of the park's signature spires and hoodoos. It’s more suited for mountain bikers, who often combine the trail with Templeton Trail.

Yucca eventually descends to a four-way, where you could turn left for Templeton. We continued straight and up to meet Mesa Trail. The wide path returns to the parking lot to the right in less than a half-mile; it's worth detouring left for one more spectacular overlook.

Trip log: 2.2 miles round trip (loop), 275 feet elevation gain

Getting there: From Palmer Park's entrance off Maizeland Road (3650 Maizeland Road), follow past the Grand View Overlook turn, up to where the road bends and meets the dirt road on the right. Turn toward Lazy Land. Follow to Yucca Flats parking lot.

FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. year-round. Trails open to foot, bike and horse. Dogs on leash. Trails icy in winter; wear traction.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE