Nancy Lewis Park

In view are the craggy bluffs of Palmer Park, a much more wild getaway near the heart of Colorado Springs. But at Nancy Lewis Park, locals are just fine in the neighborhood.

It’s a fine place to be off Templeton Gap Road: a well-maintained patch of green between homes, perched just high enough for splendid views of Pikes Peak and the foothills.

It’s not the dirt trail experience that Palmer Park offers. Not the nature immersion of that rugged preserve up the hill. Nancy Lewis Park, one of the city’s finest neighborhood parks, is all about convenience for families and dog walkers.

It’s much more than the field for picnics and games of catch. It’s an up-to-date playground for kids. A croquet court. A sand volleyball court. A pond, fountain, subtle waterfall and trees to grant you serenity just off the busy street.

Concrete paths loop a little more than a mile around one of the city’s finest neighborhood parks. Kids will enjoy the unique, rock path that briefly stretches across the pond. The fountain and waterfall are such that people will sit on benches and let the day go by, content with the melodious, cascading sound and sights of ducks and geese.

Getting there: Nancy Lewis Park located at 2615 Logan Ave., near intersection of Fillmore Street and Templeton Gap Road.

FYI: City parks open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1-Oct. 31; 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30. Per all city park rules: no alcoholic beverages, no open fires, no smoking. Dogs on leash.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE