The Colorado Springs parks department continues to keep the dream of the Chamberlain Trail alive.

It was envisioned years ago in a system-wide master plan: a 26-mile, backcountry tour of the city's mountain backdrop, spanning south to north from Cheyenne Mountain to Blodgett Peak and covering signature preserves in between, including North Cheyenne Cañon Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

Segments have steadily come online. In Red Rock Canyon, hikers and cyclists will notice branches recently built as part of a trail overhaul on the park's east side. More south of the Chamberlain project scope, at the recently acquired Fishers Canyon Open Space, officials anticipate launching a master plan later this year. That process aims to identify Chamberlain access around the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.

For now, a small, splendid showcase manages to hide away from crowds at North Cheyenne Cañon. The South Chamberlain trailhead is a street away from that park's main entrance. Judging from the lack of cars we noticed one holiday morning, it seems the trail built in 2019 is still being discovered.

From the parking lot, see the dirt stretching into the woods directly across the road. The well-marked trail gently climbs above meadows to quick rewards: views of the craggy, rolling canyon.

At the next junction, where you could go left or downward, stay straight into the trees. Keep your eyes out for the well-defined trail to your right; if you continue on and find yourself amid downed timber and rough, you missed that right turn.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The trail gently climbs to more views: Queens Canyon above Garden of the Gods, The Broadmoor towers and the city and the plains.

The trail follows long switchbacks up through the forest before unceremoniously ending at Old Stage Road. One wonders of trail extensions to come.

Trip log: 2.8 miles (out and back), 1,021 feet total elevation gain

Difficulty: Easy-moderate

Getting there: Directly across from Starsmore Discovery Center, turn for the bridge and Evans Avenue, then right for Mesa Avenue. The South Chamberlain parking lot is close to the intersection.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE