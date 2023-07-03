Mount Muscoco via Daniels Pass

In the fall of 2021, about 7 miles of trail were built in a widely unknown part of one of Colorado Springs’ most popular parks. The reconfigured Daniels Pass and brand-new Sweetwater Canyon network represented one of the city parks department’s biggest trail expansions in recent memory.

And, officials were proud to say, it represented a door opening — a door to many possibilities in North Cheyenne Cañon.

For long-distance runners and mountain bikers, the new trails connect with others to entice full-day ventures from the bottom of the canyon to the top, traversing several destinations in between. One of them: Mount Muscoco, the highest point in North Cheyenne Cañon.

Regulars and tourists are familiar with the Mount Cutler/Muscoco trailhead along the park road. Now there’s another route to the summit from the Daniels Pass trailhead farther up the road.

From the pull-off parking lot, Daniels Pass starts across the road, across the creek bridge. The path steadily rises over a series of switchbacks through the forest, offering views of the canyon crown and a distant Helen Hunt Falls the higher it goes.

Where you could stay straight toward the waterfall via Bruin Trail, take the switchback up, staying on Daniels. In about 1.3 miles from where you started at the road, the trail reaches the well-marked, four-way junction with Sweetwater Canyon Trail. Take that trail toward Mount Muscoco, as the junction sign indicates.

Sweetwater Canyon Trail dips through the trees and meets the hiking-only Muscoco Trail in about a quarter-mile. It’s about another quarter-mile to the preexisting summit path — a steep, rocky push to the rewarding, panoramic vista.

Trip log: 4.26 miles out and back round trip, from trailhead at 7,062 feet to summit at 8,020 feet

Difficulty: Moderate

Getting there: From the main entrance to the park on North Cheyenne Canyon Road, drive about 2 miles to pull-off No. 21, up from the Mount Cutler trailhead.

FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 1-April 30; 5 a.m.-10 p.m. May 1-Oct. 31. Non-motorized trail. Mount Muscoco Trail hiking only. Dogs on leash. Icy in winter; wear traction.

SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE