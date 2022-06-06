One of Colorado Springs’ most popular trails, the loop known as Section 16 in the city’s southwest mountains, is closed after a rock slide. Heading into last weekend, it was uncertain when the trail would reopen. The U.S. Forest Service is assessing risks at the slide.
It might be a good time to get to know other trails in the vicinity. Here’s a few to consider:
Intemann Trail
The Section 16 trailhead from Gold Camp Road serves as one portal to this 5½-mile trail (one way). It’s a spectacular tour of the city’s mountain backdrop, spanning here to Ruxton Avenue in Manitou Springs, passing over Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Crystal Park and Iron Mountain along the way.
From the Section 16 trailhead, follow past the red rock cluster to the junction where Intemann starts; this is where Section 16, aka Palmer Trail, ascends to the left.
Bear Creek Trail
High Drive starts downhill from the Section 16 trailhead. Follow that non-motorized road for about a mile to a bend where this thin path enters the creek-fed forest.
Bear Creek Trail, mapped as Trail 666, ascends an exposed ridge with views of the canyon’s craggy faces and the city fading in the distance. In about 2½ miles, the trail ends at an overlook of Josephine Falls.
Stephanie’s Trail
This was designed with mountain bikers in mind, but we’ve also enjoyed it on foot.
Directly across from the Section 16 trailhead, Stephanie’s swoops downhill and crosses the road into the woods, where it gently rises to rock gardens and scenic meadows. It’s a short trek itself — at less than a mile, an appetizer for a greater feast of riding beyond — but one gets a good variety of views before the terminus at upper Gold Camp Road.
Seth Boster, The Gazette