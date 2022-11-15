Work is underway to come closer to completing a long-envisioned commuter path connecting Colorado's biggest populations and beyond.

Officials recently announced starting construction to fill three gaps along the larger Front Range Trail in Castle Rock. The town has called itself "a major crossroads" for the network between Denver and Colorado Springs.

The three segments together amount to about 5 miles of pathway for hikers, runners and cyclists, forming connections with the Cherry Creek Trail to the north and the East Plum Creek Trail to the south. The largest segment, mapped as 2.7 miles, will cover Castle Rock neighborhoods between McMurdo Gulch and Hangman's Gulch trails.

The expectation is for the job to be finished by fall of next year, according to a news release. The town is paying about $7 million, with $2 million set to come back from Great Outdoors Colorado, the lottery-funded agency that has been funding the Front Range Trail project for years.

It's a project decades and many millions of dollars in the making. The ultimate vision is a continuous path running more than 800 miles between Wyoming and New Mexico. About 300 of that is complete, including several regional trails between Denver and Colorado Springs.

From Castle Rock, the Front Range Trail to the north incorporates the Cherry Creek and South Platte River trails, while the New Santa Fe, Pikes Peak Greenway and Fountain Creek trails account for connections to the south through Colorado Springs.