No fishing license? For one weekend only in Colorado, no problem.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting its annual Free Fishing Weekend on June 3 and 4 — two days when residents and visitors are invited to try their hand at the sport.

The agency maintains a web page for those interested in participating, with rules and regulations plus tips for getting started. CPW reminds there are specific rules at fisheries related to bait and lures, possession limits, and catch and release, for example.

The website also includes a list of 100 family-friendly waters around the state.

Around Denver, CPW points to City Park Lake, Bear Creek Reservoir and Quincy Reservoir, among several others. In the Pikes Peak region, the list includes Palmer Lake, Quail Lake in Colorado Springs and Skaguay Reservoir near Victor.

Beyond the Front Range, the popular Turquoise Reservoir near Leadville is listed. Close by is Hayden Meadows Reservoir, which CPW calls "good for kids because it is stocked like crazy."

For that list and more information on Free Fishing Weekend, go to: https://bit.ly/3MmPEY3