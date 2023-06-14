Following record-breaking rainfall, the Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for nearly a week due to flooding, according to a county Twitter post.

Officials with El Paso County posted on social media Wednesday that they plan to reopen the nature center at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

“Due to flooding, Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for the remainder of the week,” county officials said, “Our goal is to prioritize the safety of our staff & guests while allowing our facilities team to clean up & make any repairs uninterrupted.”