101922-news-pond-feature.jpg

Ducks search for food as the fall foliage reflects on a pond Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the Cattail Marsh Wildlife Area of the Fountain Creek Nature Center in Fountain, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Following record-breaking rainfall, the Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for nearly a week due to flooding, according to a county Twitter post.

Officials with El Paso County posted on social media Wednesday that they plan to reopen the nature center at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20.

“Due to flooding, Fountain Creek Nature Center will be closed for the remainder of the week,” county officials said, “Our goal is to prioritize the safety of our staff & guests while allowing our facilities team to clean up & make any repairs uninterrupted.”

