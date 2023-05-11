One recent morning at his home near Denver, Luis Benitez was greasing the chain of his young daughter's bike, tuning it up for summer.

"You know, being a dad, it's really caused me to focus up a little bit more," he said. "I think about her, I think about what's next. We see impacts on the rivers, we see impacts on the trails. More and more people are doing what we love to do."

As ever, Benitez — a familiar name in the outdoor recreation industry — is thinking of ways to harness that momentum to not only benefit a growing economic sector, but also the lands and waters upon which it depends.

His latest idea: to see a multi-pronged federal office that would strengthen state hubs like Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office and their environmental ideals.

That office started in 2016 with Benitez as its governor-appointed director, assigned to supporting businesses and luring global headquarters and events to the state. The office was the second of its kind in the nation after Utah. Benitez went on to spearhead the Confluence Accords, which saw seven more states pledge their commitment to building outdoor economies and teaming up on conservation initiatives.

Colorado's Outdoor Recreation Industry Office now counts 17 counterparts across the country. They've watched their national economy grow into a reported $887 billion force.

"We built (the Confluence Accords) not just for the states," Benitez said. "We built it with the hopes of someday asking the question we're asking now."

The question: How could the industry be stronger and more impactful with higher guidance and oversight?

"Oversight" is a loaded word, Benitez recognized.

"We're not talking about supersizing the government," he said. "We're just talking about making a good thing better."

It could be better with "air traffic control," he explained — a federal office that could offer blueprints for complex issues, that could help in identifying and providing government funds, for example. Money is too often missed, Benitez said.

And often fractured, he said, is the industry's coordination with federal land managers and departments that should care about outdoor recreation, such as the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education.

Benitez explained his vision for a federal office as furthering his ultimate mission to see the outdoor industry mature into a serious political player. This has been his mission since his guiding days on Mount Everest; he spent the past four years as VF Corp.'s vice president of global impact and government affairs.

"We've always shown up with a free T-shirt and a backpack and a smile and hope that affects change," Benitez said. "We need to get a little bit deeper and wider."

He was recently in Washington, D.C., stumping for the concept. Benitez wondered if the office could be housed under the Department of Commerce. He wondered if it could be created by secretarial order or by legislation.

It could "look like something we're not even thinking about," he granted. "But you've got to be willing to start exploring. It's like climbing any other mountain. You have no idea what's around the corner, but you've got to have everything in your backpack to figure it out."