Hilaree Nelson spent years pursuing her passion up treacherous, snowbound summits, a woman in an extreme sport dominated by men, pushing boundaries and breaking ice on her way to the top of the world — and the top of her game.
It was in the return to base camp, however, where Nelson truly found her groove, carving out a name as a champion and trail-blazing ski mountaineer whose legacy will continue to reverberate long after her death earlier this week, in Nepal.
“Her thing was climbing big mountains and then finding the steepest, best ski descent that others had not done,” said veteran climber Phil Wortmann, of Colorado Springs.
Wortmann didn’t know Nelson personally, but like many in the tight-knit mountaineering community he felt her presence and impact on the sport, especially here in her home state.
“She was just an amazing role model, and I think we’re all dealing with the news of her death in different ways,” he said.
The body of the 49-year-old Telluride resident and Colorado College graduate, who’d honed her early skills climbing in Garden of the Gods park, was recovered Wednesday after she disappeared near the summit of 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest mountain.
In a Wednesday statement on social media, Nelson’s life- and climbing partner, Jim Morrison, said the fall happened when the pair were skiing down to regroup with their Sherpa team after struggling through “tough conditions” to summit the mountain on Monday.
“We quickly transitioned from climbing to skiing in cold and wind,” Morrison said in a Wednesday post to Instagram. “I skied first and after a few turns Hilaree followed and started a small avalanche.”
The avalanche swept Nelson down a narrow snow slope that dropped 5,000 feet down the south side of the mountain, he said.
“I did everything I could to locate her but was unable to go down the face as I hoped to find her alive and live my life with her,” wrote Morrison, of Tahoe City, Calif. He said he’d spent the previous two days with a rescue team searching for her by air in the high-altitude hinterlands beyond Kathmandu, before her body was found.
“My loss is indescribable and I am focused on her children and their steps forward,” Morrison said, calling his late partner the “most inspiring person” in his life.
Nelson was the mother of two teenage boys, Graydon and Quinn.
In her 2018 conversation with The Gazette, she said their births had changed what went through her mind when she considered the risks of being a professional extreme athlete. Becoming a mother, though, had not quelled the passion that drove and defined her.
“My mom was a full-time mom, and when I was the last kid to leave, she didn’t know who she was. She spent quite a few years being really lost,” Nelson told The Gazette. “I just feel strongly about keeping my identity while being a mom. It’s very possible to do.”
Before family life, and after confirming her skills in early extreme skiing competitions when she was in her 20s, Nelson transitioned to ski mountaineering — a sport that involves “an assortment of skills, and being the best at all of them,” Wortmann said.
“You can’t be just a good skier or a good climber. You had to have it all,” he said.
Together, Nelson and Morrison were the first to ascend then ski down the world’s fourth-highest mountain, Everest neighbor Mount Lhotse, in late September 2018. The previous year, they set records by successfully pioneering a similar ski descent of Mount Papsura, the “Peak of Evil,” a Himalayan challenge that — for Nelson — had begun with a failed attempt to summit in 2013.
Outside Magazine hailed her as being among “the most accomplished ski mountaineers and alpinists on the planet.”
Nelson is among fewer than a dozen women who have skied the world’s tallest peaks, and in 2012, became the first woman to climb Everest and the adjacent mountain, Lhotse, in 24 hours. In 2018, she was named captain of the athletic team for The North Face, which sponsored her professionally.
She “held a spirit as big as the places she led us to… (and) her adventures made us feel at home in the vastness of the world,” said the company, in a statement announcing her death.
For female mountaineers, Nelson’s enduring message was a lesson in finding peace with a passion for the vastness, as well as love that's firmly rooted much closer to home.
“Becoming a mom was a very difficult decision for me because I valued my time in the outdoors and nature,” said climber Ilana Jesse, of Colorado Springs.
Now the mom to two daughters, 12 months and 5 years old, Jesse said that following Nelson’s dual journeys — as mother, and champion mountaineer — helped her realize that doing both was possible.
“She showed us that you could go out and push yourself in the mountains, and still go home and be a mother and really show up for motherhood,” said Jesse, 39. “For us women (mountaineers) her passing is a huge loss. We looked up to her. She was decades ahead of her time.”
Jesse said she’s seen reports and headlines about Nelson’s death that focus on the fact she was a mom, and which seemed to imply questions about how she could continue to pursue the risky passion that ultimately led to her death.
“If she had been a man, do you think headlines would say ‘Father of two dies in avalanche while extreme skiing in the Himalayas?’” Jesse said.
Just days before her fatal, final descent from the extremes she so loved, Nelson posted an Instagram photo of her taken at Telluride’s Bear Creek Preserve, and a statement celebrating National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24.
The words she shared were about her love for the outdoors, and for Colorado.
“My love for incredible places around the world was fostered first by the opportunity to get out and explore my own backyard,” she said. “And as I began to look further and push harder as an athlete, I realized that consistent access to Public Lands has made me the athlete that I am today and is exactly what inspires me to help protect these places that so many of us find a sense of feeling home.”