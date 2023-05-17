For as long as the order lasts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, anglers can catch and keep all the fish they want from a popular lake along Pikes Peak.

CPW announced the "emergency salvage" earlier this month at South Catamount Reservoir as Colorado Springs Utilities dropped water levels ahead of what the company calls "a major rehabilitation project" slated for the dam. In a news release, CPW said the levels were such that "the reservoir can not maintain a viable fishery through the 2023 fishing season."

The emergency salvage lifts bag and possession limits for people with a valid fishing license. In this case, they are allowed multiple rods up to four.

CPW stressed the order is for South Catamount Reservoir only — not neighboring North Catamount and Crystal Creek reservoirs, also within the North Slope Recreation Area and also storing Colorado Springs drinking water off the Pikes Peak Highway. According to the city, which manages recreation, the cold waters are home to brown, rainbow, cutthroat and lake trout, among others.

While Crystal Creek Reservoir has reopened after years-long construction on the dam, Colorado Springs Utilities is now turning its attention to the 87-year-old dam at South Catamount Reservoir. Starting next year and expected to last through 2025, Utilities has said construction will prohibit vehicles from both South and North Catamount reservoirs.

In a news release, Utilities said South Catamount Reservoir will remain at "lower-than-normal" levels through the 2023 season ahead of the project.

The company added: "Lowering the reservoir does not negatively affect Colorado Springs’ water supply, as the system allows for movement to other storage reservoirs."