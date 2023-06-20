Bystanders and first responders acted fast in the rescue of an elderly woman, who fell into the Arkansas River in Pueblo late Saturday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

People in the nearby area heard cries for help from the 78-year-old woman, who was clinging onto a small tree in the Arkansas River, to keep from being swept away after falling into the water, according to a social media post from the department.

Bystanders made calls to emergency response services and remained on the scene. Police said calls came in regarding the water rescue at 11:37 a.m.

Officials said several police officers were able to climb down the steep embankment near the 400 block of North Pueblo Boulevard and held onto the victim until additional rescue assistance arrived.

According to the release, firefighters with Pueblo City Fire and assistance from additional parties were able to get the victim safely to shore. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.