Figuratively, we see Colorado’s mountains as a collective treasure trove for all of the rewarding experiences they afford. The landscape is a treasure trove in a literal sense too.

Colorado Geological Survey reports the state naturally produces more than 30 varieties of gemstones. These are the most well-known:

Amazonite The name is derived from the Amazon River, though the mineral is believed to elude the location. Colorado finds itself on a short list of noted sites worldwide. The blue-green prize pops from the stark gray of Pikes Peak granite.

Smoky quartz The Pikes Peak region’s amazonite is famously joined by this dark, cloudy gemstone, combining for a signature mantelpiece. Seekers have unearthed impressive clusters off Crystal Peak, looming like a pyramid over Lake George.

Topaz It’s another jewel of the Pikes Peak region, which was put on the map by gold. Also catching the eye of prospectors was this clear crystal. A rare blue variety from the peak’s Glen Cove is found at Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Aquamarine Miners who camp on Mount Antero often succumb to what they call “blue fever.” The hunt for this valuable gem, appearing like frozen sea water, can drive a man mad. It was proclaimed the state gemstone in 1971.

Rhodochrosite Denver Museum of Nature and Science houses the Alma King, hailed as the world’s finest specimen of this type — a red block sprawled against sparkly white quartz. It’s the state mineral and continues to be pulled from Alma.

— SETH BOSTER