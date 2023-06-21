A short trail at a Colorado Springs park has been modified to appeal to people who might otherwise miss the chance to see nature play out around them.

A portion of the Songbird Trail, as it's been called close to Bear Creek Nature Center, has been renamed the VIP Trail in a nod to people with visual impairments.

The boardwalk path "lends itself beautifully to this project," said Mary Jo Lewis, the nature center's supervisor.

People who are blind or with visual impairments won't have to venture far from the nature center; all together from the pavement leading to it and the VIP loop, Lewis said the trek covers close to a quarter-mile. The loop "is a feast for the senses," she said, noting the sound of the creek and songbirds, and the smells of flowers, plums and chokecherries.

Those features are the focus of interpretive signs lining the boardwalk. A rope has been installed for people to hold on to as they make their way, stopping where they feel a knot. The knots indicate a sign, which can be read via audio devices visitors pick up at the nature center.

Recently, students from the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind toured the trail.

Read a Facebook post afterward: "Overall, students said the audio signage made the trail 100% better, and then they offered a few suggestions that the trail guide recorded. Such a great experience for our students to use an accessible trail and advocate for themselves!"

It's El Paso County's latest attempt to improve accessibility at its parks.

The VIP Trail comes on the heels of the county's Trailability program. This will be the first full summer people with mobility disabilities can reserve battery-powered, ATV-looking Terrain Hoppers from the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers for guided tours. (The Fountain Creek Nature was recently announced closed temporarily for flooding repairs.)

Officials say they could look into expanding that program beyond two Terrain Hoppers. There are two devices available at the Bear Creek Nature Center for listening along the VIP Trail.

"We'll see what the demand and use looks like, and if we're finding that they're used frequently, we will definitely upgrade to having more of those available," Lewis said.